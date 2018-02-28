

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel Group (KHNGY) reported that its earnings for the fiscal year 2017 improved by 2.8 percent to 740 million Swiss francs from 720 million francs last year.



Annual earnings before interest and tax or EBIT improved 19 million francs to 937 million francs.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and impairmentof property, plant and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets or EBITDA increased by 3.6 per cent to 1.150 billion francs compared to the previous year.



Net turnover was 18.594 billion francs in 2017, an increase of 12.5 per cent compared to the previous year. This was due to rate increases in sea and airfreight and strong volume growth across all business units. Net turnover increased by 14.2 per cent in the Americas, by 12.9 per cent in Asia-Pacific and by 11.8 per cent in EMEA.



Joerg Wolle, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG said, '..... The performance strength and innovative power of the Kuehne + Nagel Group makes us confident for the 2018 business year.'



The Board of Directors will propose a dividend per share of 5.75 francs to the Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2018, compared to 5.50 francs paid previous year.



