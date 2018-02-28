

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner & Co (KCO) reported that its fiscal 2017 net income improved to 102 million euros from 38 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.96 euros compared to 0.37 euros. Operating income (EBITDA) rose by 12.3% to 220 million euros. The company said the increase was notably a result of internal optimization measures as well as of the positive trend in prices.



Fiscal 2017 sales rose by 9.8% to 6.3 billion euros. Group shipments totaled 6.1 million tons in the past fiscal year, down 0.2% on the comparative period. Shipments were up by 2.9% (organic growth), after adjusting for contributions from the divested Spanish activities in Europe and taking account of the Group's exit from the pipe business in the USA.



Looking forward, the Group said under the extended 'Klöckner & Co 2022' strategy, it aims to increase EBITDA margin to above 5%. For 2018, the company expects a slight increase in sales due to growing steel demand. Net income is projected to be positive. EBITDA is projected to be at least at the level of the previous year.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend of 0.30 euros at the Annual General Meeting.



