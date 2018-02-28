JPMorgan will das Amazon der Wall Street werden >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » Aixtron und Intel vs. SLM Solutions und... » Aixtron und Sartorius vs. Aurubis und... JPMorgan wants to become the Amazon of Wall Street (AMZN, JPM) If Goldman Sachs wants to be the Google of Wall Street, it seems that JPMorgan wants to be Amazon. At an investor day presentation, CFO Marianne Lake set out the bank's "Digital Everywhere" strategy, while CEO Jamie Dimon mentioned Amazon Prime as a model for JPMorgan's banking efforts."We are...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...