Zurich - Now available worldwide, Appway designed its newest solution, Regulatory Reviews for Wealth, to comply with evolving regulations while embracing innovation. Wealth managers can use this technology to orchestrate client reviews and obtain a comprehensive overview that supports compliance expertise.

Appway Onboarding for Wealth and Onboarding for Retail, both launched at the end of 2017, were the first in a wave of innovative solutions that Appway will deliver throughout this year. Due to the introduction of several new regulations all over the globe in 2018, Appway has launched Regulatory Reviews for Wealth to help financial institutions quickly and comprehensively implement regulatory changes across jurisdictions and leverage the potential of innovations created in response to new regulations.

As stated by a senior executive from a Hong Kong-based private bank, "Our biggest pain point is the growing number of outstanding, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...