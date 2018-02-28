German service provider invests in ADTRAN's transformative network implementation services

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced EWE TEL, one of the largest regional providers of telecommunications services in Germany, has selected ADTRAN, and begun the rollout, of turnkey network implementation services, including equipment swap, project management and data migration services. EWE TEL is making significant investments in its broadband network to become even more competitive in its region and provide more advanced services to residential and business customers. While ADTRAN serves as the trusted partner focused on the network build, EWE TEL can focus its resources on the development of new services, strategy and network management.

ADTRAN's network implementation services are transformative for operators because ADTRAN provides its unique intellectual property focused on automating processes and critical implementations, as well as managing and tracking inventory. These services have been utilized by operators across the globe, including in the EMEA, North America and LATAM regions. The operators that have deployed ADTRAN's turnkey network implementation services are quickly realizing a significant reduction in operation and automation costs while transforming their network with the seamless integration of the latest state-of-the-art broadband capacity and service delivery solutions.

EWE TEL offers high-speed internet, fixed line and mobile communications, online TV and high-end business solutions with focus on Northwest Germany. As the network implementation partner for EWE TEL, ADTRAN is maximizing existing network assets and expanding bandwidth potential so that EWE TEL can more easily meet growing broadband demand in the region. The new EWE TEL network will also allow EWE TEL to remain a leading operator in the highly-dense last mile areas and become more competitive in new regions that have traditionally been underserved by broadband service providers.

"EWE TEL is expanding its broadband solutions to meet our customers' increasing demand for dynamic, bandwidth-rich services and maintain our leading position in our market," said Andre Wiescholleck, head of technology and planning, EWE TEL. "This is the first time that EWE TEL is outsourcing equipment and project management, and our longstanding relationship and trust in ADTRAN's delivery capabilities made us confident in our expanded partnership. ADTRAN continues to help us achieve our networking goals, making it easier for us to remain focused on our customers."

"ADTRAN is growing its world class service capabilities, going above and beyond traditional box suppliers to deliver and manage turnkey projects to our customers," said Kevin Barnes, AVP, services and solutions integration, ADTRAN. "Many service providers, like EWE TEL, are recognizing the value and domain expertise that ADTRAN brings as a trusted implementation services provider and are turning to us to manage network installs and upgrades."

