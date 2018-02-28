Ready for 3GPP Compliance - Anokiwave Introduces 1st IC in a new family that supports 3GPP compliant mmW 5G Equipment

Anokiwave is adding to its market-leading portfolio of mmW 5G products with a new family of ICs that support 3GPP NR Compliant Solutions.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Anokiwave today announced the first product in a new family of second generation 5G Silicon Quad Core ICs that enable 3GPP compliant base stations with the worldwide release of the 39 GHz AWMF-0156 IC. The second-generation IC family is part of Anokiwave's on-going strategy to enable the commercialization of 5G mmW systems with silicon ICs.

The AWMF-0156 operates at 37.1 - 40.0 GHz, supports 4 radiating elements, and includes gain and phase controls for analog RF beam steering. Anokiwave's patent-pending IP blocks implemented in silicon technology enable low-cost hybrid beam forming with high energy efficiency and low latency beam steeringtm.

"Anokiwave is delivering innovative, production-ready ICs for the 5G market with industry first ICs at 26 GHz, 28 GHz, and 39 GHz and continues its leadership with today's announcement of the world's first family of 5G silicon core ICs that enable 3GPP compliance," states Ian Gresham, Anokiwave Technology Fellow. "The new generation of core ICs are an essential product family that allows network operators to roll out 5G coverage in earnest starting in 2018."

The AWMF-0156 is a highly integrated silicon IC packaged in a wafer level chip scale package (WLCSP), easily fitting within the typical 3.8 mm lattice spacing at 39 GHz.

Availability:

Anokiwave offers evaluation kits for ease of adoption of the technology and capabilities. The kits include boards with the IC, USB-SPI interface module with drivers, and all required cables. Pilot production deliveries are available in May 2018.

About Anokiwave:

Anokiwave is a leading provider of highly integrated IC solutions for communications and RADAR applications that require millimeter wave Active Antenna based solutions. Anokiwave's creative system architectures and optimal selection of semiconductor technologies solve the toughest engineering problems.

Anokiwave is based in San Diego, California and operates design centers in Phoenix, Arizona and Boston, Massachusetts. Additional information can be found at www.anokiwave.com.

