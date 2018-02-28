COBRA PzF NanoCoated Coronary Stent (NCS) to be Highlighted at CRT 2018 Meeting

Endothelial healing rates and quality of COBRA PzF NCS vs. DES to be presented; status update on COBRA REDUCE 14-Day DAPT IDE trial

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CeloNova BioSciences, Inc. (CeloNova), a global medical device company that offers a family of innovative products based upon its proprietary Polyzene'-F nanocoating technology, today announced the upcoming educational events to take place at the Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) meeting in Washington, DC on March 3-6, 2018. Pre-clinical data comparing endothelial healing rates and quality of the COBRA PzF NanoCoated Coronary Stent (NCS) to leading drug eluting stents (DES) will be presented along with a study update on the ultra-short, 14-day DAPT COBRA REDUCE IDE trial.

COBRA PzF NCS is a new category of durable polymer, non drug-eluting stent that allows physicians to safely and effectively treat patients who may benefit from a minimum of 1-month DAPT.1 COBRA PzF NCS is coated with Polyzene-F, a highly biocompatible, ultra-pure and elastic polymer that has demonstrated thrombo-resistant, anti-inflammatory and rapid healing effects in preclinical studies.*2-6

"I look forward to sharing the compelling preclinical results assessing endothelial function at 28 days post-implantation in the COBRA PzF NanoCoated stentand DES," stated Aloke Finn, MD, Medical Director and Chief of Research at CVPath and Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland. "This data helps us to further appreciate the important role that COBRA PzF NCS can have in treating patients who are at high risk of bleeding."

COBRA REDUCE is currently evaluating whether COBRA PzF NCS can optimize clinical outcomes with 14-day DAPT as compared to FDA-approved DES with 3 or 6-months of DAPT.+ An update on the company's highly-anticipated 14-day DAPT COBRA REDUCE IDE trial will be presented at CRT. Additional information will also be available at CeloNova's exhibitor booth, #215.

"This groundbreaking research aims to support COBRA PzF NCS as the individualized treatment of choice for high bleeding risk patients," said Jason Cone, CEO of CeloNova. "Offering patients the shortest DAPT protocol possible minimizes the risk of non-compliance and reduces possible cardiac complications for this greatly underserved patient population."

COBRA PzF NCS presentations taking place at CRT 2018 will include a corporate-sponsored breakfast symposium: Optimizing DAPT Therapy after PCI in High-Bleeding Risk Patients with COBRA PzF NanoCoated Coronary Stent (NCS) onMonday, March 5th.

About CeloNova BioSciences

CeloNova BioSciences, Inc., is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a family of products based upon its novel Polyzene-F nanocoating technology. The next generation nanocoating is the result of years of rigorous scientific research and engineering and has been extensively published in numerous academic articles to date. For additional information about CeloNova, please visit our website at www.celonova.com.

*Correlation between bench testing, animal studies and humans have not been determined.

+DAPT + OAC

1. Levine G, et al. 2016 ACC/AHA Guideline Focused Update on Duration of Dual Antiplatelet Therapy in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease. Circulation. 2016;134(10):e123-55.

2. Koppara T, et al. Preclinical evaluation of a novel polyphosphazene surface modified stent. International Journal of Cardiology. 2016; 222:217-225.

3. Mrowietz C, et al. Haemocompatibility of polymer-coated stainless steel stents as compared to uncoated stents. Clinical Hemorheology and Microcirculation. 2005; 32:89-103.

4. Richter G, et al. A New Polymer Concept for Coating of Vascular Stents Using PTFEP (poly(bis(trifluoroethoxy)phosphazene) to Reduce Thrombogenicity and Late In-Stent Stenosis.

Investigative Radiology. 2005; 40(4):210-218.

5. Radeleff B, et al. Restenosis of the CYPER-Select, TAXUS-Express, and Polyzene-F NanoCoated Cobalt-Chromium Stents in the Minipig Coronary Artery Model. Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol. 2007.

6. DATA ON FILE (TRD 0007)

Click here for Indications, Contraindications, Warnings & Precautions