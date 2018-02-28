ONE HUNDRED Is Launched in the UK to Support Europe's Corporate and Third-Sector Organisations

LONDON, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

DAS Group brings world's largest multi-disciplinary purpose driven practice to Europe

The DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC,) has announced the launch of ONE HUNDRED, a new purpose-driven practice, in Europe.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647142/ONE_HUNDRED_Logo.jpg )



A coalition, with seven Omnicom agencies at the core, ONE HUNDRED is the world's largest multi-disciplinary collective in Europe, with a mission to create positive, purpose-led change through connected creative marketing communication solutions.

Having worked with non-profits globally since 2016, ONE HUNDRED is now expanding its offering to businesses and organisations wishing to embrace the power of ethical and sustainable purpose.

ONE HUNDRED will help organisations to address four key societal challenges:

Protect : a responsibility to safeguard our world, each other and the valued things we care about

working with clients to eliminate what is wrong in the world, from preventable diseases and poverty to poor practices and performance

every human being deserves basic rights, opportunities and reason to hope

belief that clarity of purpose can bring about positive change, drive performance and build a better, more sustainable future

Emma Sergeant, Managing Partner, ONE HUNDRED, and President Europe DAS Group of Companies (Omnicom Group), says: "ONE HUNDRED brings together a multi skilled dynamic resource; spanning purpose strategy, branding, public relations, digital experience design, fundraising as well as precision and cause marketing. The combination of these skills enables us to consider a client's challenge from many perspectives to define a unique purpose to produce tangible, sustainable success."

Brian Crimmins, Global Managing Partner, ONE HUNDRED and CEO, Changing Our World says: "When we launched ONE HUNDRED in the US in 2016, the mission was simple and profound. To provide nonprofits with one single source for integrated marketing, branding and fundraising; a holistic approach that was missing from this sector. Together, with our clients, we raise more than a billion dollars annually.

"Today we are extremely proud to announce our expansion into Europe, coinciding with our expansion of services. We surround each client with an integrated team - across various disciplines - with a depth of knowledge and experience in the cause area(s) most relevant."

"We deliver solutions that take clients further than any one agency can do alone. We're using the power of our partnership to empower purposeful change, making lasting impacts where they are most needed and inspiring others to do the same."

The lead Omnicom agencies involved in ONE HUNDRED in Europe are: Changing Our World, Critical Mass, Interbrand, Porter Novelli, Portland, RAPP and Rabin Martin. ONE HUNDRED in Europe will be led by John O'Brien MBE, Managing Partner, ONE HUNDRED in collaboration with Emma Sergeant, Managing Partner, ONE HUNDRED, and President Europe DAS Group of Companies (Omnicom Group), and Brian Crimmins, Global Managing Partner, ONE HUNDRED and CEO, Changing Our World.

To date, ONE HUNDRED has worked with clients such as: Lions Clubs International Foundation, The Salvation Army, Internews, CMMB and Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

About theDAS Group of Companies

The DAS Group of Companies, a division ofOmnicom Group Inc.(NYSE: OMC) (http://www.omnicomgroup.com), is a global group of marketing services companies. DAS includes over 200 companies in the following marketing disciplines: specialty, PR, healthcare, CRM, events, promotional marketing, branding and research. Operating through a combination of networks and regional organizations, DAS serves international, regional, national and local clients through more than 700 offices in 71 countries.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group (http://www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us onTwitterfor the latest news.

