Milamber Ventures Plc - Issue of Equity and Directorate Change

28 February 2018

Milamber Ventures Plc

("Milamber" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity and Directorate Change

Milamber Ventures plc (NEX: MLVP) announces that the Company has issued a total of 350,000 new shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to Princess Fahdah Al Saud in settlement of services provided by ID Solar Power Limited.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it now has 9,378,560 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

Milamber also announces that Dapo Ladimeji has decided to step down from the Board, in order to pursue overseas commitments. The Company would like to thank Dapo for all his work during his time on the Board and would like to wish him all the best with his future ventures.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

-ends-

For further information please visit: www.Milamber.co.uk, or contact:

Milamber Ventures plc

Andy Hasoon T: 07768 875 681

E: Andy.hasoon@milamberventures.com

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson T: 07795 168 157

First Sentinel Corporate Finance (NEX Advisor)

Brian Stockbridge (CEO) T: 07876 888 011