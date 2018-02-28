Key performance indicators of the Group



2017 2016 2015 ----------------------- Revenue before gaming taxes m€ 215.1 205.1 177.2 Gaming tax m€ -42.7 -44.2 -40.4 Net revenue m€ 172.4 161.0 136.8 Total net revenue and income m€ 172.6 179.4 137.4 EBITDA m€ 47.3 53.8 39.5 EBIT m€ 34.4 34.6 31.4 Net profit m€ 30.6 29.8 27.1 EBITDA margin % 27.4 33.4 28.9 Operating margin % 19.9 21.5 22.9 Net margin % 17.8 18.5 19.8 Assets m€ 170.1 152.7 162.3 Equity m€ 145.3 129.9 122.9 ROE % 22.8 24.4 23.4 ROA % 19.0 18.9 18.8 Current ratio times 2.7 2.1 1.4 Casinos at end of period # 115 120 119 Casino floor area at end of period m2 36,960 39,083 33,969 Betting points at the end of period # 27 31 34 Betting points floor area at end of period m2 690 856 970 Employees # 2,938 3,024 3,118 Slot machines at end of period # 4,029 4,123 4,101 Electronic roulette terminals at the end of # 110 106 122 period Gaming tables at end of period # 163 170 183 Tournament poker gaming tables at the end of # 59 64 65 period



Key developments of the Group during 2017:



-- The financial results in the management report section of this report have been presented together with discontinued operations Poland and Belarus, whereas in the statement of comprehensive income the results of discontinued operations have been separated and presented in a single line. Please see page 13 for the income statements of continued and discontinued operations. -- The Group's consolidated total revenue before gaming taxes for 2017 amounted to EUR 215.1 million, up 4.9% or EUR 10.0 million y-o-y. -- Total gaming revenue before gaming taxes accounted for 89.6% (192,7 m€) and other revenues for 10.4% (22.4 m€) of the Group's consolidated total sales revenues for 2017. A year before the revenue split was 92.4% (189.5 m€) and 7.6% (15.7 m€), respectively. -- The Group's consolidated EBITDA for 2017 amounted to EUR 47.3 million, a decline of 12.1% from EUR 53.8 million a year before. The Group's consolidated operating profit decreased EUR 0.2 million (0.7%) to EUR 34.4 million. 2016 respective numbers included profit from the hotel real estate sales transaction in amount of EUR 17.8 million and impairment of goodwill and assets in Poland (Polish segment's operating loss for 2016 was EUR 7.8 million). -- The Group's consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company for 2017 totalled EUR 30.0 million compared to EUR 29.3 million a year ago. -- In the current financial statements, Polish and Belarusian segments have been classified as discontinued operations, for which the net profit for 2017 amounted to EUR 0 million (in 2016 net loss of EUR 9.6 m). -- Group Polish subsidiary Casino Polonia-Wroclaw sp. z o.o. that operated the flagship casino of OEG in Warsaw until September 2016 submitted to the court its bankruptcy petition on 2 January 2017. -- On 11 January 2017 Group established and registered the company Olybet Malta Limited in Malta with share capital of EUR 5,000. Group owns through a subsidiary 100% of the shares of Olybet Malta Limited. The aim of establishing the subsidiary is to develop the legal platform for the expansion of OEG group's activities in the business of remote gambling. -- Group Polish subsidiaries Baina Investments sp. z o.o. and Silber Investments sp. z o.o. submitted to the court their bankruptcy petitions on 20 January 2017. These holding companies own shares in the OEG subsidiary Casino Polonia-Wroclaw sp. z o.o. -- On 27 February 2017 Group announced that the Lithuanian subsidiary of OEG, UAB Orakulas will be demerged into two entities within the first half of this year. The aim of the demerger was to adjust the group structure by separating the technology platform of online operations and trading and risk management for sports betting services from the operational activities of the subsidiary. OEG would own 100% of the shares in both entities after the demerger. Demerger was completed on 16 May 2017. -- On 28 March 2017 Group initiated proceedings for delisting its shares from the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. After receiving permission from the Polish Financial Supervision Authority the Group announced that its shares are delisted from Warsaw Stock Exchange as of 19 September 2017. -- The general meeting of shareholders held on 20 April 2017 decided to pay out dividends in amount of EUR 15,179,120.60 (EUR 0.1 per share), that were paid out to shareholders on 9 May 2017. -- On 9 May 2017 Group announced that Italian subsidiaries of OEG, casino operating companies Slottery S.r.l. and Jackpot Game S.r.l., have concluded a merger agreement. The merger was finalised on 28 June 2017 and during the course of the merger Jackpot Game S.r.l. was merged with Slottery S.r.l. The aim of the merger was the adjustment of the group's structure. -- On 29 May 2017 OEG announced of the liquidation of its Belarusian subsidiary Olympic Casino Bel IP. The aim of the liquidation was the adjustment of the group's structure. -- On 9 June 2017 the Group announced that its Lithuanian subsidiaries, Olympic Casino Group Baltija UAB and Orakulas UAB have concluded a merger agreement on 7 June 2017. The merger was completed on 31 August 2017 and during the course of the merger Orakulas UAB was merged with Olympic Casino Group Baltija UAB. The aim of the merger was the adjustment of the group's structure. -- On 18 October and 13 November OEG filed an action with a court regarding the decisions of cancellation of a permit to organise gambling activities in two and five casinos respectively located in Riga. -- Due to the expiry of the term of office for the members of the Management Board on 31 December 2017, the Supervisory Board of Olympic Entertainment Group AS decided on 7 December to prolong the term of office for CEO until 31 December 2020 and COO until 31 December 2019.



The Group's consolidated total revenue before gaming taxes by segments:



'000€ Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change ----------------------------------------------------- Estonia 15,213 12,924 17.7% 56,665 45,364 24.9% Latvia 17,915 17,922 0.0% 69,000 66,185 4.3% Lithuania 7,146 6,956 2.7% 27,386 25,286 8.3% Slovakia 4,127 3,866 6.7% 17,388 16,546 5.1% Italy 7,760 7,900 -1.8% 30,395 26,838 13.3% Malta 4,396 2,731 61.0% 14,280 11,169 27.9% Poland 0 35 -100.0% 0 13,565 -100.0% Belarus 0 0 n/a 0 185 -100.0% ----------------------------------------------------- Total 56,557 52,334 8.1% 215,114 205,138 4.9%



Number of casinos by segment:



31 December 2017 31 December 2016 ----------------------------------- Estonia 24 24 Latvia 53 54 Lithuania 17 18 Slovakia 6 8 Italy 14 15 Malta 1 1 Poland 0 0 Belarus 0 0 ----------------------------------- Total 115 120



Overview by markets



Estonia



Total revenue before gaming taxes of Estonian segment for 2017 amounted to EUR 56.7 million (+11.3 m€, +24.9%), EBITDA to EUR 10.7 million (-12.4 m€, -53.6%) and operating profit to EUR 7.0 million (-12.8 m€, -64.7%). The reason for the EBITDA and operating profit decline is that last year's numbers included profit from the hotel real estate sales transaction in amount of EUR 17.8 million. Gaming revenue before gaming taxes increased 13.3% y-o-y amounting to EUR 44.4 million.



At the end of December 2017, there were 24 Olympic casinos with 988 slot machines, 46 electronic roulette terminals, 24 gaming tables and 24 poker tournament tables operating in Estonia. At 31 December 2017 Estonian operations employed 709 people.



Latvia



Total revenue before gaming taxes of Latvian segment for 2017 amounted to EUR 69.0 million (+2.8 m€, +4.3%), EBITDA to EUR 29.0 million (+1.2 m€, +4.4%) and operating profit to EUR 25.0 million (+0.8 m€, +3.4%). Gaming revenue before gaming taxes increased 3.5% y-o-y amounting to EUR 62.7 million.



At the end of December 2017, there were 53 Olympic casinos with 1,473 slot machines, 8 electronic roulette terminals, 24 gaming tables and 9 poker tournament tables operating in Latvia. At 31 December 2017 Latvian operations employed 920 people.



Lithuania



Total revenue before gaming taxes of Lithuanian segment for 2017 amounted to EUR 27.4 million (+2.1 m€, +8.3%), EBITDA to EUR 4.0 million (+1.7 m€, +75.3%) and operating profit to EUR 2.1 million (+1.4 m€, +185.6%). Gaming revenue before gaming taxes increased 8.3% y-o-y amounting to EUR 26.0 million.



At the end of December 2017, there were 17 Olympic casinos with 511 slot machines, 8 electronic roulette terminals, 54 gaming tables and 2 poker tournament tables and 27 betting shops operating in Lithuania. At 31 December 2017 Lithuanian operations employed 716 people.



Slovakia



Total revenue before gaming taxes of Slovak segment for 2017 amounted to EUR 17.4 million (+0.8 m€, +5.1%), EBITDA to EUR 1.4 million (+0.3 m€, +25.3%) and operating profit to EUR 0.2 million (+0.2 m€). Gaming revenue before gaming taxes increased 5.7% y-o-y amounting to EUR 15.5 million.



At the end of December 2017, there were 6 Olympic casinos with 249 slot machines, 30 electronic roulette terminals, 40 gaming tables and 19 poker tournament tables operating in Slovakia. At 31 December 2017 Slovak operations employed 315 people.



Italy



Total revenue before gaming taxes of Italian segment for 2017 amounted to EUR 30.4 million (+3.6 m€, +13.3%), EBITDA to EUR 1.3 million (+0.3 m€, +30.6%) and operating profit to EUR 0.5 million (-0.1 m€, -14.2%). Gaming revenue before gaming taxes increased 13.0% y-o-y amounting to EUR 30.0 million.



At the end of December 2017, there were 14 VLT slot casinos with 523 slot machines operating in Italy. At 31 December 2017 Italian operations employed 88 people.



Malta



Total revenue before gaming taxes of Maltese segment for 2017 amounted to EUR 14.3 million (+3.1 m€, +27.9%), EBITDA to EUR 0.8 million (+0.9 m€) and operating loss to EUR 0.3 million (+0.9 m€). Gaming revenue before gaming taxes increased 28.1% y-o-y amounting to EUR 14.1 million.



At the end of December 2017, there was 1 casino with 285 slot machines, 18 electronic roulette terminals, 21 gaming tables and 5 poker tournament tables operating in Malta. At 31 December 2017 Maltese operations employed 189 people.



Financial position



At 31 December 2017, the total assets of the Group amounted to EUR 170.1 million, up 11.4% or EUR 17.4 million compared to the same period a year ago.



Current assets totalled EUR 65.9 million or 38.7% of total assets and non-current assets EUR 104.2 million or 61.3% of total assets. The liabilities amounted to EUR 24.8 million and equity to EUR 145.3 million. The largest liabilities included suppliers payables and advances (9.1 m€), tax liabilities (5.6 m€) and payables to employees (5.3 m€).



Investments



Within 2017, the Group's expenditures on property, plant and equipment totalled EUR 10.2 million (-22.9 m€, -69.2%), of which EUR 6.2 million was invested into construction and reconstruction of casinos and EUR 3.4 million into new gaming equipment. 2016 also includes investments into the hotel construction, which is why investments for 2017 were lower.



Cash flows



Group's cash flows generated within 2017 from operating activities amounted to EUR 46.0 million (+11.5 m€) and cash flows used in investing activities to EUR -10.0 million (+14.2 m€). Financing cash flows amounted to EUR -15.4 million (-8.3 m€). Net cash flows totalled EUR 20.6 million (+17.4 m€).



Staff



At 31 December 2017 Group employed 2,938 people, down by 86 y-o-y.



Within 2017, total personnel expenses amounted to EUR 55.3 million (+1.8 m€, +3.3%). In 2017, the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of all Group entities were paid remuneration and benefits including social security taxes in the amount of EUR 1,000 thousand (2016: EUR 1,286 thousand) and EUR 149 thousand (2016: EUR 149 thousand), respectively.



Consolidated statement of financial position



(EUR thousands) 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 ----------------------- ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 58,482 37,933 Financial investments 919 99 Receivables and prepayments 4,554 4,552 Prepaid income tax 286 913 Inventories 1,658 1,532 ----------------------- Total current assets 65,899 45,029 Non-current assets Deferred tax assets 507 426 Financial investments 457 4,988 Other long-term receivables and prepayments 3,957 776 Investment property 323 295 Property, plant and equipment 49,046 51,250 Intangible assets 49,935 49,932 ----------------------- Total non-current assets 104,225 107,667 ----------------------- TOTAL ASSETS 170,124 152,696 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and other payables 22,082 19,806 Income tax payable 612 292 Provisions 1,780 1,329 ----------------------- Total current liabilities 24,474 21,427 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 0 693 Other long-term payables 309 703 ----------------------- Total non-current liabilities 309 1,396 ----------------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,783 22,823 EQUITY Share capital 60,716 60,716 Share premium 252 258 Treasury shares -53 0 Statutory reserve capital 6,325 4,860 Other reserves 566 538 Translation reserves 19 -26 Retained earnings 71,209 57,825 ----------------------- Total equity attributable to equity holders of the 139,034 124,171 parent Non-controlling interest 6,307 5,702 ----------------------- TOTAL EQUITY 145,341 129,873 ----------------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 170,124 152,696



Consolidated statement of comprehensive income



Summary of the income statements of continued and discontinued operations is presented on page 13 of the report.



(EUR thousands) Q4 2017 Q4 2016 2017 2016 ------------------------------------- Continuing operations Gross gaming revenue 50,489 47,211 192,720 175,998 Other revenue 6,068 5,088 22,394 15,390 Total revenue before gaming taxes 56,557 52,299 215,114 191,388 Gaming taxes -10,884 -10,032 -42,672 -37,497 Net revenue 45,673 42,267 172,442 153,891 Other income 85 61 112 18,201 ------------------------------------- Total net revenue and income 45,758 42,328 172,554 172,092 Cost of materials, goods and services -1,605 -1,506 -6,004 -5,331 Other operating expenses -16,280 -17,179 -63,574 -60,311 Staff costs -14,305 -13,287 -55,302 -50,667 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -3,579 -3,138 -12,982 -11,371 Changes in fair value of investment 28 7 28 7 property Other expenses -163 -97 -357 -525 ------------------------------------- Total operating expenses -35,904 -35,200 -138,191 -128,198 Operating profit 9,854 7,128 34,363 43,894 Interest income 8 2 13 26 Interest expense -1 0 -2 -41 Foreign exchange gains (losses) -13 2 -50 16 Other finance income and costs -1 -1 -21 -23 ------------------------------------- Total finance income and costs -7 3 -60 -22 Profit before income tax 9,847 7,131 34,303 43,872 Income tax expense -329 -1,655 -3,670 -4,448 ------------------------------------- Net profit for the period from continuing 9,518 5,476 30,633 39,424 operations Net profit for the period from 0 -188 0 -9,618 discontinued operations Net profit for the period 9,518 5,288 30,633 29,806 ------------------------------------- Attributable to equity holders of the 8,886 5,630 30,028 29,292 parent company Attributable to non-controlling interest 632 -342 605 514 Other comprehensive income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Currency translation differences 21 678 45 1,130 ------------------------------------- Total comprehensive profit for the period 9,539 5,966 30,678 30,936 Attributable to equity holders of the 8,907 6,308 30,073 30,422 parent company Attributable to non-controlling interest 632 -342 605 514 Basic earnings per share* 5.9 3.7 19.8 19.3 From continuing operations 5.9 3.8 19.8 25.6 From discontinuing operations 0.0 -0.1 0.0 -6.3 Diluted earnings per share* 5.8 3.7 19.8 19.3 From continuing operations 5.8 3.8 19.8 25.6 From discontinuing operations 0.0 -0.1 0.0 -6.3



* euro cents



Madis Jääger CEO Olympic Entertainment Group AS Tel + 372 667 1250 E-mail madis.jaager@oc.eu http://www.olympic-casino.com



