Statkraft AS releases 2017 Annual Report

Please find attached a pdf-version of the printed 2017 Annual Report for Statkraft AS. The report is also available on Statkraft's website, http://www.statkraft.com/IR/ (http://www.statkraft.com/IR/). Contacts:

Investor Contact Arild Ratikainen, tlf.: (+47) 971 74 132. e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com (mailto:arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com)

Press spokesperson Knut Fjerdingstad, tel.: (+47) 901 86 310. e-mail: knut.fjerdingstad@statkraft.com (mailto:knut.fjerdingstad@statkraft.com) This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Statkraft AS Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/133427/R/2171821/836985.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Statkraft AS via Globenewswire

