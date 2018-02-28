sprite-preloader
28.02.2018
Statkraft AS releases 2017 Annual Report

Please find attached a pdf-version of the printed 2017 Annual Report for Statkraft AS. The report is also available on Statkraft's website, http://www.statkraft.com/IR/ (http://www.statkraft.com/IR/).
Contacts:
Investor Contact Arild Ratikainen, tlf.: (+47) 971 74 132. e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com (mailto:arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com)
Press spokesperson Knut Fjerdingstad, tel.: (+47) 901 86 310. e-mail: knut.fjerdingstad@statkraft.com (mailto:knut.fjerdingstad@statkraft.com)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Statkraft AS Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/133427/R/2171821/836985.pdf)


