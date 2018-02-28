Silmäasema Oyj: Publishing of Silmäasema's Financial Statement Release for 2017 and invitation to a briefing

Publishing of Silmäasema's Financial Statement Release for 2017 and invitation to a briefing

Silmäasema Oyj

Press Release

28 February 2018 at 9:00 EET

Silmäasema Oyj will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2017 on Wednesday 7 March 2018 approximately at 8:00 a.m. EET. The Financial Statement Release and related presentation material will be available on company's website https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/reports-and-presentations (https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/reports-and-presentations) after publishing.

Audiocast and conference call for investment analysts and press

A briefing for investment analysts and the press will be arranged on Wednesday 7 March 2018 at 10:30 a.m. EET through a live audiocast combined with a conference call. The briefing will be hosted by CEO Pasi Kohmo and CFO Anu Kankkunen. Link to the audiocast is available at https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/reports-and-presentations (https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/reports-and-presentations).

Conference call numbers:

Finland +358 (0) 981 710 495 UK +44 (0) 203 194 0552 USA +1 855 716 1597 Sweden +46 (0) 856 642 702

Recording of the audiocast and conference call as well as Finnish audiocast recording will be later available on the company's website.

Additional information

Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 416 7700

SILMÄASEMA OYJ

Communications

Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain with 28.4 per cent market share. The Silmäasema chain has over 150 stores and 14 eye clinics in Finland as well as nine stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs close to 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. In 2016, the Silmäasema chain conducted around 210,000 optician's eye examinations, 190,000 ophthalmologist's appointments and over 15,000 cataract and refractive surgeries. Silmäasema's Group net sales were 101.3 million euros in 2016 and adjusted EBITDA was 12.0 million euros.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Silmäasema Oyj via Globenewswire

