Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Schibsted Media Group has on 27 February 2018 sold 23,005 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 207.50 per B-share (the price is set according to standard procedure for the program two days after release of Schibsted's Q4 report, the closing price 12 February 2018). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to the fourth enrolment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2017 which closed in September, and based on savings made during October, November and December.

In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 27 February 2018 transferred 5,559 treasury A-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 214.80 per A-share (the closing price on the vesting date for the two year holding period, 23 February 2018). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2015.

Shares sold and transferred to primary insider employees and allocated bonus shares are disclosed in the attachment.

After the transactions Schibsted ASA holds 254,910 treasury A-shares and 198,189 treasury B-shares.

For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 9 April 2014.

Oslo, 28 February 2018

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Primary insiders (http://hugin.info/131/R/2171885/836994.pdf)



