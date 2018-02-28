

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2017 rose 57% to $81.9 million from the prior year's $52.1 million, due to the operating profit movement, a net gain of US$5.0 million resulting from the fair valuation of the Energous warrants, and the lower income tax expense. Earnings per share grew to $1.09 from $0.66 in the previous year.



The company anticipates revenue for the first-quarter of 2018 to be in the range of US$330 million - US$360 million.



The company said, 'Good business momentum and a pipeline of key product launches, give us confidence 2018 will be a year of good revenue growth. As in previous years, revenue performance will be strongly weighted towards the second half of the year.'



The company expects gross margin for the first-quarter of 2018 to be broadly in line with the prior quarter and fiscal year 2018 to be broadly in line with fiscal year 2017.



Underlying net income for the fourth-quarter of 2017 was up 68% year-on-year and 66% sequentially. The year-on-year increase in underlying net income was mainly driven by the operating profit movement and the lower income tax expense. Underlying earnings per share were $1.34 up from $0.78 last year.



Operating profit in the fourth-quarter 2017 was US$75.4 million, up 2% year-on-year reflecting the increased revenue partially offset by higher OPEX. Operating profit margin in the quarter was 16.3%, 410bps below last year, mainly due to the purchase price accounting adjustments and one-time costs related to the acquisition of Silego.



Underlying operating profit was US$108.1 million, up 28% year-on-year mainly driven by the revenue growth partially offset by higher OPEX.



Revenue for the fourth-quarter rose 27% year-on-year to US$464 million. Excluding the contribution of the acquisition of Silego, revenue was up 24% year-on-year due to the solid performance of the Mobile Systems segment. Mobile Systems was up 31% year-on-year and 34% sequentially. The strong year-on-year performance was driven by higher sales volumes and the increased value of our latest generation of highly-integrated power management solutions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX