

CREVE COEUR (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) reported that its fiscal 2017 income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders decreased to 3.2 billion euros from 3.7 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 3.73 euros compared to 4.50 euros. EBITDA before special items were 9.3 billion euros, down 0.3% from prior year. Core earnings per share from continuing operations was 6.74 euros, an increase of 1.0%.



Fiscal 2017 net sales increased to 35.0 billion euros from 34.9 billion euros, prior year. Group sales (Fx & portfolio adj.) were up 1.5%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX