Form3 Earns Frost & Sullivan's Award for Cloud-based Payments as a Service

Form3 offers a scalable, cost-effective payment processing platform designed for volume processing at high speed

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the payment processing platform market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Form3 with the 2018 European Customer Value Leadership Award for it's comprehensive and unique Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution, which is a native-cloud-based platform.

"Form3's full Payments-as-a-Service processing solution facilitates customization for clients and creates a scalable set of services perfectly aligned with day-to-day business operations and with specific payment requirements and constraints," said Jean-Noel Georges, Global Program Director, Frost & Sullivan.

Form3 offers a unique PaaS solution within a payment processing platform ecosystem for financial institutions and regulated financial technology firms. The company's cloud-based platform supports three key areas: payment processing, clearing and settlement services. In addition, Form3 facilitates access to the entire payment ecosystem, including direct access to a wide variety of payment schemes, networks and bank partnerships. The company's innovative approach, combined with its pay-per-transaction business model, expedites its clients' migration from complex legacy banking and payment systems to a more flexible, efficient and scalable cloud-based infrastructure.

Form3's solution requires only a single internet-based API integration for clients, minimizing their upfront costs. Furthermore, the platform's micro-services architecture incorporates a modular and configurable structure that aids scalability and facilitates growth of future applications and services. The flexibility of the Form3 platform makes it easy for the company to adjust its managed services to comply with local regulations and answer new market demands as they arise, such as instant payments, sanction screening, and easier payment scheme access.

"Form3's product strategy is built around the provision of payment services which are pure and simple, running on a highly resilient platform designed for volume processing at high speed with high availability," said Georges.

Form3 has built a scalable, cost-effective, and easy-to-integrate solution that meets the changing needs of the financial services industry. For these reasons, Form3 has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2018 European Customer Value Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively creates value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Form3

Form3 is a fully managed payment technology service combining a powerful AWS cloud processing platform, multiple-scheme payment gateways and a fully managed service model. Form3 provides complete end-to-end Payments-as-a-Service for financial institutions and regulated financial technology firms. Reliable and secure cloud-based access to FPS, BACS, CHAPS, SEPA, SEPA Instant & SWIFT payment schemes and settlement bank partnerships. The service is robust and reliable, trusted by the world's leading financial institutions. Form3 streamlines and simplifies the operation and cost of payments processing, delivering value back to the business. Form3's powerful micro-services architecture and API provide a single point of simple access to the full universe of payment schemes. Future-proofed at the point of delivery for complete peace of mind, the result is a straight-forward, easy to use and hassle-free Payments-as-a-Service. Visit http://www.form3.tech/

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

