sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,53 Euro		-0,14
-0,62 %
WKN: 857968 ISIN: GB0009465807 Ticker-Symbol: 42W 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,652
23,102
10:36
22,65
23,10
10:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC
WEIR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WEIR GROUP PLC22,53-0,62 %