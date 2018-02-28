

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based engineering solutions provider Weir Group Plc. (WEIR.L) Wednesday reported a surge in profit before tax for fiscal 2017 to 181 million pounds from 43 million pounds last year, both on continuing operations basis.



On the same basis, adjusted profit before tax rose 47 percent to 250 million pounds from 170 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share were 73.5 pence, versus last year's earnings per share of 17.8 pence. Excluding exceptional items and intangibles amortisation, earnings per share increased by 42 percent to 86.7 pence from last year's 61.2 pence.



For the year, revenue grew 28 percent to 2.36 billion pounds from 1.85 billion pounds last year on a reported basis, and also rose 19 percent on a constant currency basis. The increase reflects both the recovery in North American Oil & Gas and a foreign exchange translation benefit of 127 million pounds.



In addition, the Board said it is recommending a final dividend of 29.0 pence, resulting in a total dividend of 44.0 pence for the year, unchanged from 2016.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Weir Group said it expects to deliver strong revenue and profit growth.



