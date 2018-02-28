

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc. (ITV.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax declined 6 percent to 800 million pounds from last year's 847 million pounds. Earnings per share dropped 9 percent to 10.2 pence from 11.2 pence a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share were 16.0 pence, compared to 17 pence last year. Adjusted EBITA was down 5% to 842 million pounds.



In the year, total revenues increased 4 percent to 3.66 billion pounds, and total external revenue went up 2% to 3.13 billion pounds, driven by double digit growth in non-NAR.



Total ITV Studios revenue grew 13% to 1.58 billion pounds, with 7% organic revenue growth, excluding currency. Online, Pay & Interactive revenues went up 7% with double digit growth in Online.



Further, the company said it is proposing a final dividend of 5.28p, giving a full year dividend of 7.8p, up 8%, citing the Board's confidence in the business and the outlook for 2018.



Further, the Board has decided not to pay a special dividend for 2017, while it payed 5 pence last year.



Looking ahead, Carolyn McCall, ITV Chief Executive, said, 'We have had a great start to 2018. On-screen we have grown our viewing share and volume and online we have continued to deliver double digit growth in viewing. We expect ITV Family NAR to be positive in the first half, with Q1 up 1% and growth in Q2 around the football. ITV Studios is seeing increasing demand for its formats and dramas, particularly in the UK and US, and we have over 60% of this year's expected revenue already booked.'



