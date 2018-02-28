Feb 28, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc shares (short name: BONEH) commence today on Nasdaq First North Finland. The company's shares will also be listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden on the same date (short name: BONES).The company belongs to the Health care sector. BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is the 8th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018, and it represents the 2nd listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2018.



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc ("BBS") is a Finnish health technology company that has developed a new generation innovative medical device product for the treatment of bone defects in orthopaedic and traumatological surgery. The Company has no turnover. BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc was established in 2003. A seven-year product development project at the University of Oulu preceded the establishment of the Company. The Company's domicile is Oulu, and it has 12 employees. The Company also has a scientific advisory board consisting of medical experts. The Company has an authorised production facility for bone protein extract and is in the process of obtaining ISO 13485 certification for the ARTEBONE implant production line. The Company's first product ARTEBONE is an injectable paste in a ready-to-use syringe, injected into the bone's problem spot or fracture area. It is designed to promote the natural healing of the bone by utilising growth factors extracted from reindeer bone and tricalcium phosphate (TCP) ceramics that act as a base for bone formation. All of the preclinical testing and clinical tests have been done, and the Company has launched the application process for the CE mark. The CE mark is a prerequisite for the commercialisation of ARTEBONE in the EU area. ARTEBONE's benefit is that it reduces expensive operating room time compared to the use of the patient's own bone and speeds up the patient's recovery time, as well as reducing treatment costs. For more information: www.bbs-artebone.fi.



"We wish the over 1,100 new shareholders welcome to our company. The company is now focusing on the finalization of the application process of the sales license and the marketing. Turbulence in the Stock Market at the Launch had an impact on the result of the IPO but considering the conditions we are anyway happy with the IPO", says CEO Pekka Jalovaara of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes.



"We would like to extend a warm welcome to BBS-Bioactive Bones Substitutes which is an interesting addition to our First North market both in Finland and Sweden. We congratulate the company on the completion of its IPO and look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki.



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has appointed Aalto Capital Partners Oy as its Certified Adviser in Finland and Stockholm Certified Advisors AB as its Certified Advisor in Sweden.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm



