Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - ESO or the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



Preliminary ESO results for one month of 2018:



1 month of 2018 1 month of 2017 Change ---------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 57,2 59,4 -3,8 % Adjusted EBITDA* 18,7 18,6 0,5 %



Electricity and natural gas distribution company's ESO revenue during January of 2018 amounted to 57.2 EUR million and, compared to the same period of 2017, decreased by 3.8%, when it totalled EUR 59.4 million. Revenue decreased due to lower electricity and natural gas distribution service prices to the customers.



During January of 2018 ESO adjusted EBITDA* (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) amounted to EUR 18.7 million - 0.5% more compared to the same period of 2017, when the result was equal to EUR 18.6 million. The indicator increased due to reduced operating costs and increasing investments into modernisation of electricity distribution network.



*The Company's preliminary EBITDA are reported after the adjustments made by management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are made aiming to disclose the results of the Company's operating activities after the elimination of the impact of non-typical, one-off factors or factors that are not directly related to the current reporting period. All adjustments made by management are disclosed in the Company's interim and annual reports.



