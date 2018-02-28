Van Lanschot Kempen releases annual report for 2017



's-Hertogenbosch, 28 February 2018

Van Lanschot Kempen today publishes its integrated annual report for 2017. Presenting both financial and non-financial information in conjunction, it offers shareholders and other stakeholders a comprehensive view of Van Lanschot Kempen's performance and added value as an independent, specialised wealth manager.

The full English-language annual report - consisting of the directors' report, the annual accounts and a few appendices, can be downloaded from our website: vanlanschotkempen.com/results.



An overview of the main developments and results for the year in Dutch is also available. An online version can be downloaded from the website, a printed version (available later on) may be ordered by sending an email to one of the email addresses below.

2018 financial calendar

13 March Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

25 April First-quarter 2018 trading update

25 April Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

27 April Ex-dividend date

30 April Record date

8 May Dividend 2017 made payable

22 August Half-year results 2018

2 November Third-quarter 2018 trading update

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer and cautionary note on forward-looking statements

The documents hereby published may contain forward-looking statements on future events and developments. These forward-looking statements are based on the current insights, information and assumptions of Van Lanschot Kempen's management about known and unknown risks, developments and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are subject to such risks, developments and uncertainties that by their very nature fall outside the control of Van Lanschot Kempen and its management.

Actual results and circumstances may differ considerably as a result of risks, developments and uncertainties relating to Van Lanschot Kempen's expectations regarding, but not limited to, estimates of income growth, costs, the macroeconomic and business climate, political and market trends, interest rates and currency exchange rates, behaviour of clients, competitors, investors and counterparties, actions taken by supervisory and regulatory authorities and private entities, and changes in law and taxation.

Van Lanschot Kempen cautions that forward-looking statements are only valid on the specific dates on which they are expressed, and accepts no responsibility or obligation to revise or update any information following new information or changes in policy, developments, expectations or other such factors.

The financial data related to forecasts of future events have not been audited.

The documents hereby published do not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and are not an opinion or a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This document is a translation of the Dutch original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch version will prevail. No rights can be derived from the translated document.

Publication Annual Report 2017 Van Lanschot Kempen (http://hugin.info/133415/R/2172090/837135.pdf)



