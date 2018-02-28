Songa Offshore SE: Financial Reporting

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

Reference is made to previous announcements concerning the successful voluntary offer by Transocean Ltd. and Transocean Inc. ("Transocean") for the shares of Songa Offshore SE (the "Company"). Transocean have initiated a compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares of the Company.As a result of the compulsory acquisition, the Company will not be publishing financial results for the fourth quarter 2017.28 February 2018Limassol, CyprusThis information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.