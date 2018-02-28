

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) reported pretax profit of 682.0 million pounds for the year to 31 December 2017 compared to 732.9 million pounds, prior year. Profit to equity holders of the parent decreased to 555.3 million pounds from 589.3 million pounds. The Group said its profit before tax were down 5.8% on 2016, as a result of the exceptional charge relating to the leasehold review. Earnings per share was 16.9 pence compared to 17.9 pence. Pre-exceptional profit before tax for the year from operations increased by 10.7% to 812.0 million pounds from 733.4 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 20.1 pence compared to 18.0 pence.



Fiscal year 2017 Group revenue increased by 7.9% to 3.96 billion pounds compared to 3.68 billion pounds, previous year. The Group said the increase was driven by increased completions and improved selling prices in the UK. Group completions increased by 4.1% to 14,688.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX