Randgold Resources Ld: Total Voting Rights

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / February 28, 2018 / Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) announces that in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, its issued share capital consists of 94 345 619 ordinary shares of $0.05 each.

Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of Randgold Resources. The Company holds 7 490 issued ordinary shares in Treasury. In addition, 58 275 ordinary shares are currently held on trust and do not confer voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 94 279 854.

The above figure can be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Randgold Resources under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")



