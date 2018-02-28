

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa plc (INFMF.PK, INF.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 268.8 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to 178.1 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share increased to 37.7 pence from 23.6 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 486.4 million pounds from 376.0 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 46.1 pence compared to 42.1 pence.



Fiscal year 2017 revenue improved 30.7% to 1.76 billion pounds from 1.34 billion pounds, prior year. Underlying revenue growth was 3.4% for the period.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 13.80 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 1 June 2018 to ordinary shareholders registered as at the close of business on 20 April 2018. This will result in total dividends for the year of 20.45 pence per share representing a 6.0% year-on-year increase.



