Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced important new updates for CRAFT, the flagship keyboard with a Creative Input Dial, including support for Adobe Lightroom Classic CC, the popular Adobe photo editing application as well as Adobe Reader DC on Windows and Preview and Quicktime on Mac. A new CRAFT Software Developer Kit is also now available, allowing application developers the opportunity to augment CRAFT's user experience by integrating app specific controls with the keyboard's creative input dial, or Crown, giving immediate access to context-specific computing tools, into apps.

New updates for Logitech CRAFT, the flagship keyboard with a Creative Input Dial, include support for Adobe Lightroom Classic CC (Graphic: Logitech)

"We've received extremely positive feedback about the CRAFT keyboard since launch, but wanted to support more apps, with more customization options, for an even deeper and more engaging creative experience," said Art O'Gnimh, global head of keyboards at Logitech. "We have now added support for Adobe Lightroom Classic CC and also released an SDK so developers can help us make the Crown even more useful for all users."

Using Adobe Lightroom Classic CC with CRAFT, you can edit your photos faster without taking your eyes off your image. With a slight touch of the Crown, you can easily access 11 different editing tools, such as saturation, tint contrast or shadows, without fidgeting with sliders. A quick tap changes functions, and a smooth turn changes the selected function's value. The Crown is intuitive and fluid to use, giving efficiency and uninterrupted creative flow to the way you work.

Additional updates allow you to use the keyboard's Crown in the following ways:

Adobe Reader DC on Windows : Zoom, change the page and scroll horizontally.

: Zoom, change the page and scroll horizontally. VLC Media Player on Windows: Skip forward and backward while watching a video, or adjust the volume.

Skip forward and backward while watching a video, or adjust the volume. Preview on Mac : Zoom, change the page and scroll horizontally.

: Zoom, change the page and scroll horizontally. Quicktime on Mac : Skip forward and backward while watching a video, or adjust the volume.

: Skip forward and backward while watching a video, or adjust the volume. Safari for Mac : Navigate between tabs.

: Navigate between tabs. SpotifyTM for Mac and Windows:Play and pause your music, change the volume, or change songs.

With the CRAFT Software Developer Kit, application developers can help to evolve CRAFT, improving the user experience within their apps. Application developers can access high-level architecture, design guidelines and sample codes to create app-specific plugins for the Crown at the link here.

Pricing and Availability

CRAFT updates are available today through Logitech Options 6.8, which is a free download from logitech.com/options. For more information on CRAFT, please visit Logitech.com/CRAFT, our blog or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Logitech G and ASTRO Gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the US and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

