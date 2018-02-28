sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PGNiG: Poles Opt for Diversification of Gas Supplies and Support the Baltic Pipe Project

WARSAW, Poland, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A recent survey shows the vast support for importing natural gas from Norway and breaking reliance on a current dominant supplier.

Results of "Poland's energy security 2017 - natural gas market" poll show that majority of surveyed believe that Poland should import natural gas from diverse countries and sources to break its reliance on the Russian supplier.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647136/Energy_Security_Poland.jpg )

The survey results prove high awareness of energy security issues among Polish society. As many as 93% of respondents admit that Poland should import natural gas from various sources to build its energy security.

Currently, around 70% of natural gas imported to Poland comes from Russia, which puts Poland at disadvantage, according to the majority of respondents (75%). Hence the strong support for construction of the Baltic Pipe gas link, which is to carry gas produced in Norway to Poland. 90% of respondents believe the project itself would enhance the country's energy security.

The support for cooperation with Norway in terms of natural gas imports has risen by 21% in comparison to a similar survey carried out by CBOS in 2001. What is more, from those surveyed 87% believe that diversification of gas import markets will positively affect prices of the commodity, while 86% agree that Poland should generally look for solutions which would limit natural gas imports from Russia.

Survey details

"Poland's energy security 2017 - natural gas market" survey was carried out by GfK Polonia in December 2017 on a nationwide sample of 1,000 Poles aged 18+, using the CATI method.


© 2018 PR Newswire