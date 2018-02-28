Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-28 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 16.5 million for the twelve months of 2017, while Apranga Group has made the profit of EUR 13.3 million in the same period of 2016 (the increase by 24.0%). The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of the Group amounted to EUR 3.9 million in Q4 2017, comparing to EUR 3.8 million in Q4 2016 (the increase by 3.1%).



EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 23.1 million for twelve months 2017, and increased by 18.1 percent comparing to corresponding the year 2016 period. Q4 2017 EBITDA was EUR 5.5 million, the increase by 2.3% compared to Q4 2016.



The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for twelve months of 2017, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.



Rimantas Perveneckas Apranga Group Director General +370 5 2390801



