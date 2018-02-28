The employees in Ørsted A/S have completed the election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors. The following members were elected for the next four years:



• Benny Gøbel, Engineer, Bioenergy & Thermal Power (re-elected) • Hanne Sten Andersen, Lead HR Business Partner, Distribution & Customer Solutions (re-elected) • Poul Dreyer, Grid Technician, Distribution & Customer Solutions (re-elected)



The three employee representatives will join the Board of Directors after the annual general meeting on 8 March 2018.



As alternates for the board members elected by the employees in Ørsted A/S, the following were elected:



• Daniel Sandermann Jensen, Lead Strategy Associate, Distribution & Customer Solutions • Dorte Hessellund Iversen, Learning & Development Specialist, Wind Power • Ole Henriksen, Operations Engineer, Bioenergy & Thermal Power



Further information



Media Relations Martin Barlebo +45 99 55 95 52



Investor Relations Daniel Lerup +45 99 55 97 22



The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants and innovative waste-to-energy solutions and provides smart energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 5,600 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2017, the group's revenue was DKK 59.5 billion (EUR 8.0 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit https://orsted.com/ or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=666212