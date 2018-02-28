Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20180227182122_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-27 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 1927 Unit price: 9.72785 Euro Volume: 287 Unit price: 9.87500 Euro Volume: 1918 Unit price: 9.76679 Euro Volume: 3342 Unit price: 9.75520 Euro Volume: 2315 Unit price: 9.74948 Euro Volume: 3261 Unit price: 9.78809 Euro Volume: 3267 Unit price: 9.81167 Euro Volume: 3659 Unit price: 9.74833 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 19976 Volume weighted average price: 9.76808 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-27 Venue: BATD Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 495 Unit price: 9.76000 Euro Volume: 600 Unit price: 9.87250 Euro Volume: 1382 Unit price: 9.73750 Euro Volume: 237 Unit price: 9.77000 Euro Volume: 106 Unit price: 9.79000 Euro Volume: 294 Unit price: 9.75250 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 3114 Volume weighted average price: 9.77276 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-27 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 368 Unit price: 9.75516 Euro Volume: 77 Unit price: 9.87500 Euro Volume: 363 Unit price: 9.74167 Euro Volume: 823 Unit price: 9.75170 Euro Volume: 782 Unit price: 9.74757 Euro Volume: 921 Unit price: 9.78331 Euro Volume: 1112 Unit price: 9.81405 Euro Volume: 643 Unit price: 9.75630 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 5089 Volume weighted average price: 9.77239 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-27 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 232 Unit price: 9.73263 Euro Volume: 36 Unit price: 9.87500 Euro Volume: 363 Unit price: 9.74091 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.74888 Euro Volume: 350 Unit price: 9.74566 Euro Volume: 392 Unit price: 9.79031 Euro Volume: 489 Unit price: 9.81826 Euro Volume: 314 Unit price: 9.75844 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2676 Volume weighted average price: 9.76753 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-27 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 1978 Unit price: 9.76000 Euro Volume: 4000 Unit price: 9.86250 Euro Volume: 912 Unit price: 9.73750 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 6890 Volume weighted average price: 9.81653 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-27 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 62 Unit price: 9.74185 Euro Volume: 98 Unit price: 9.74724 Euro Volume: 30 Unit price: 9.75667 Euro Volume: 320 Unit price: 9.78025 Euro Volume: 132 Unit price: 9.81610 Euro Volume: 90 Unit price: 9.75917 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 732 Volume weighted average price: 9.77548 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-27 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 1523 Unit price: 9.74000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1523 Volume weighted average price: 9.74000 Euro