

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UBM Plc. (UBM.L) reported that its profit before tax from continuing operations for the year ended 31 December 2017 rose to 191.7 million pounds from 120.1 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent entity for the year dropped to 146.0 million pounds or 36.8 pence per share from 491.5 million pounds or 117.3 pence per share in the previous year.



Continuing adjusted earnings per share increased by 34.5% to 53.4 pence from last year's 39.7 pence. The share consolidation in 2016 added 2.2 pence of benefit during the year. The earnings growth in the period was the main driver of the increase together with the benefit of FX, less the increase in the tax charge.



On a reported basis, earnings per share from continuing operations were 34.8 pence, up 73.1% from last year.



Revenue in 2017 was 1.00 billion pounds up 16.2% from last year's 863.0 million largely due to the Allworld acquisition, strong organic event growth, a biennial 'up' year and favourable FX movements. This was partially offset by the impact of the final year of the product rationalisation programme under Events First. On an adjusted underlying basis, revenue grew 4.1% with 5.3% growth in Annual Events offset in part by a 2.2% decline in OMS.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX