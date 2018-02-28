

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) reported profit before tax of 12.5 million pounds for the six months ended 31 December 2017, up 3 percent from 12.1 million pounds in the prior period.



Underlying profit before tax, which exclude specific adjusting items, increased 8 percent to 16.3 million pounds from 15.1 million pounds in the previous year. Underlying basic earnings per share rose to 23.6 pence from 22.3 pence a year ago.



Profit for the period was 8.9 million pounds or 16.6 pence per share, down from 9.4 million pounds or 17.5 pence per share in the prior year.



First-half total Group revenues increased 9 percent to 182.6 million pounds from 167.0 million pounds in the same period last year.



The Board of Ricardo has declared a 6 percent increase in the interim dividend to 5.75 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 6 April 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 9 March 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX