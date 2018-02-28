

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wealth management group St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 IFRS profit before tax declined to 342.1 million pounds from last year's 486.3 million pounds.



IFRS profit before shareholder tax was 186.1 million pounds, up 32 percent from 140.6 million pounds a year ago. IFRS earnings per share were 27.4 pence, up from 21.3 pence last year.



The underlying profit before shareholder tax was 245.1 million pounds, compared to prior year's 163.5 million pounds.



Total EEV profit before tax for the year was 1.29 billion pounds, compared to 1.20 billion pounds for the prior year.



Underlying cash earnings per share of 53.6 pence increased 40 percent from 38.2 pence last year.



EEV new business profit climbed 50 percent from last year to 779.8 million pounds.



The company recorded gross inflows of 14.6 billion pounds, up 29%, whilst net inflows were up 40% to 9.5 billion pounds, reflecting the continued strong retention of existing client investments.



Given the strong performance of the business, the Board has proposed a final dividend of 27.45 pence per share, up 33%, which brings the full year dividend to 42.86 pence per share, up 30%.



Looking ahead, Andrew Croft, Chief Executive, said, 'Our continuing focus on achieving the best possible outcomes for our clients, through the provision of sound personal financial advice, together with our distinctive approach to the management of their wealth, gives us confidence that we will continue to grow our business, in line with our stated medium-term objective of 15 -20%, in 2018 and beyond.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX