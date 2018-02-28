More than 5,500 retail jobs are at risk as two of the high street's best known names teeter on the edge of collapse. Toys R Us, with more than 3,000 staff, is set to go into administration in the next 24 hours, and 11th-hour rescue talks designed to shore up Maplin are also said to have broken down, meaning that the 200-store electronics chain also faces imminent bankruptcy. - Guardian Top executives at Carillion were "fantasists" who assumed the company would receive fees that might not be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...