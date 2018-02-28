Premier Inn and Costa owner Whitbread has announced the acquisition of a portfolio of 19 hotels in Germany from Foremost Hospitality Group for an undisclosed sum. It said the deal will give Premier Inn substantial presence in the German hotel market - which is 35% larger than the UK - increasing the total committed network pipeline to 31 hotels with over 5,700 rooms across 15 key cities that are all expected to be open by the end of 2020. Premier Inn currently has one hotel open in Frankfurt and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...