

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Hotel and restaurant group Whitbread Plc (WTB.L) said it has acquired a portfolio of 19 hotels in Germany, from Foremost Hospitality Group GmbH, for an undisclosed sum.



The acquisition includes 13 leasehold hotels - comprising 2,140 rooms, which are already open and trading, and six committed pipeline leasehold hotels - comprising around 970 rooms, the majority of which will open over the next two years.



According to Whitbread, the acquisition is an important step in accelerating Whitbread's existing international strategy and in replicating Premier Inn UK's success and network scale in this key strategic market.



Whitbread noted that the acquisition will give Premier Inn substantial presence in the German hotel market, increasing the total committed network pipeline to 31 hotels with over 5,700 rooms across 15 key cities that are all expected to be open by the end of 2020.



Alison Brittain, CEO of Whitbread said, 'This acquisition mirrors the strategic opportunity that we identified with Costa in China, where we recently bought out Costa's South China joint venture partner.'



The hotels being acquired in Germany will continue trading under their current brand, in advance of being refurbished in to the Premier Inn brand. Whitbread expects the acquisition to be earnings enhancing the year after completion.



