

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) reported profit before tax of 290 million pounds for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 compared to 73 million pounds, prior year. The Group said the increase is primarily due to the 2016 results being impacted by the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. Earnings per share was 92.2 pence compared to 5.0 pence. Adjusted profit before tax decreased to 343 million pounds from 381 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 109.3 pence compared to 118.5 pence.



Fiscal year revenue increased 3.5% to 6.43 billion pounds, with like-for-like growth of 3.3%.



The Group expects performance in 2018 to be similar to 2017.



