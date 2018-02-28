

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Admiral Group Plc. (ADM.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2017 rose to 403.5 million pounds from 278.4 million pounds last year.



Profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year increased to 334.2 million pounds or 117.0 pence per share from 222.2 million pounds or 78.5 pence per share in the previous year.



Net revenue for the year grew to 1.13 billion pounds from last year's 1.02 billion pounds.



The Group has continued to grow strongly with turnover increasing by 15% to 2.96 billion pounds. Customer numbers increased 11% to over 5.7 million.



As a result of Brexit, the company is exploring establishing an insurance company and an insurance intermediary business in Spain to support our European operations.



The Directors have proposed a final dividend of 58.0 pence per share, representing a normal dividend of 39.5 pence per share and a special dividend of 18.5 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 1 June 2018. The ex-dividend date is 10 May 2018 and the record date is 11 May 2018.



