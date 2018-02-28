

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2017 rose 35 percent to 181.6 million pounds from 134.9 million pounds last year. The latest period's results include the impact of exceptional items of 9.9 million pounds.



Underlying profit before tax rose 11 percent to 191.5 million pounds from 172.6 million pounds a year ago.



Reported earnings per share rose to 54.7 pence from 37.8 pence last year, and underlying earnings per share increased to 58.5 pence from 51.4 pence last year.



For the year, revenue grew 10 percent from last year to 1.39 billion pounds. Organic revenue grew 5 percent.



In addition, the company declared a final cash dividend of 21.8 pence, bringing the total dividend for 2017 to 34.0 pence, up 5.6 percent from last year.



Separately, Jardine Lloyd Thompson said that Lynne Peacock will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 May 2018, when Lynne will also become a member of the Audit & Risk, Nominations and Remuneration Committees.



Lynne brings many years of experience as both an executive and non-executive director.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX