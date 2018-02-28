NAMSA, the world's only Medical Research Organization (MRO) that accelerates medical device development through integrated laboratory, clinical research and regulatory consulting services, is pleased to introduce its newly launched French language website.

The release of this online resource comes as a result of significant, increased demand for NAMSA's medical device development services throughout France, the second largest European medical technology marketplace behind Germany, which is expected to reach €16.3B in revenue by 2020 (GlobalData).

"The introduction of NAMSA's first-ever French language website comes on the heels of our recently launched Japanese and German websites, representing NAMSA's dedication to serving clients within our established, yet quickly growing, global footprint," commented Christopher Rupp, Director of Global Marketing and Sales Operations, NAMSA. "This user-friendly, resource-rich website will allow French MedTech developers to easily identify a proven, single source solution for expedited, cost-effective outsourced medical device development," Rupp concluded.

Consistently recognized as a leader within the Contract Research Organization (CRO) industry, NAMSA has a proven and established track record of delivering savings of up to 23 months and $17M+ throughout the product development continuum. For over 50 years, NAMSA has placed a dedicated focus on the judicious use of client resources and the delivery of high-quality development services, and has assisted thousands of customers to successfully launch life-changing medical products around the world.

European medical device manufacturers seeking NAMSA's development and market access services in France and the surrounding areas are invited to attend NAMSA's Analytical Services Laboratory Grand Opening in Obernburg, Germany on 6 March. This event will feature scientific sessions, complimentary consultations, keynote addresses and a special networking reception. To register for this event, please click here.

Additional information on NAMSA's medical device testing, clinical research and regulatory consulting services can also be located on http://namsafrance.fr/.

About NAMSA

NAMSA is a Medical Research Organization (MRO), accelerating medical device product development through integrated laboratory, clinical research and regulatory consulting services. Driven by our regulatory expertise, NAMSA's MRO Approach plays an important role in translational research, applying a unique combination of disciplines consulting, regulatory, preclinical, toxicology, microbiology, chemistry, clinical and quality to move clients' products through the development process, and continue to provide support through commercialization to post-market requirements anywhere in the world.

NAMSA operates 14 offices throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America, and employs over 1,000 highly-experienced laboratory, clinical and consulting Associates.

