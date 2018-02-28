

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish oil major Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK) posted net income of 2.121 billion euros in 2017, 22% more than the 1.736 billion it earned in 2016. In a low price scenario for raw materials, the company, supported by the strength of its business and its efficiency plans, achieved the highest net income in six years.



EBITDA stood at 6.723 billion euros, a 29% improvement on the previous year and the highest in five years. The 2017 earnings reflected the strength of the company's integrated model, its flexibility and its capacity to adapt to lower crude oil and gas prices.



Adjusted net income grew by 25% to 2.405 billion euros, compared to 1.922 billion in 2016.



The company reduced its debt by 23% to 6.267 billion euros at the end of the year.



