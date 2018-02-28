Orion Oyj: Orion's statutory co-operation negotiations completed

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 28 FEBRUARY 2018 at 10.45

Orion's statutory co-operation negotiations completed

Orion's co-operation negotiations regarding the laboratory operations of pharmaceutical production, quality assurance and R&D in Espoo and Turku, and in Fermion's laboratories in Hanko, Espoo and Oulu have been completed.

The goal of the negotiations was to renew and further streamline the operating model for laboratories and improve productivity to ensure Orion's competitiveness in the future. As a result of the negotiations, 17 persons of the company's personnel will be given a notice. The lay-offs are planned to be implemented during 2018. In addition, some positions will be terminated due to retirement or a fixed term contract during 2018 and 2019. Orion Group aims to offer open vacancies to the persons who will be given a notice.





In January Orion issued a negotiation proposal, as laid down in the Finnish Act on Co-operation within Undertakings, on the reorganisation of operations, boosting of efficiency of operations and possible personnel reductions. According to the original estimate, the negotiations could have led to cutting up to 40 jobs.



