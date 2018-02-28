

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's inflation slowed marginally in February, provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.2 percent in February from 1.3 percent in the previous month. The rate was forecast to rise to 1.4 percent. This slowdown resulted from a lesser rise in prices of services, food and tobacco.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged after falling 0.1 percent in January, data showed. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.



Year-on-year, the harmonized index of consumer prices advanced 1.3 percent after gaining 1.5 percent in January. Economists had forecast inflation to remain at 1.5 percent.



On month, the HICP was stable, following a 0.1 percent drop. Prices were expected to gain 0.2 percent.



Another report from Insee showed that producer prices in domestic market gained 0.1 percent on month in January taking the annual growth to 0.9 percent.



