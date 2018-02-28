MyMeds&Me Forms Partnership With Pharmatech Leader Insife

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and LONDON, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership will implement MyMeds&Me's industry-leading tool Reportum for adverse event and product complaint reporting for the pharmaceutical industry in the Nordic countries

MyMedsandMe, the leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of adverse event and product quality complaint solutions, has formed a new partnership with pharmatech leader Insife to promote and implement Reportum MyMedsandMe's online market-leading pharmacovigilance service in the Nordic countries.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647180/Reportum_Logo.jpg )



This partnership delivers a service that combines local proximity to clients with highly trained process consultants and solid technology support. Reportum is today utilised by seven of the top 30 pharmaceutical companies globally, and a number of the world's leading CROs and service providers, representing the most successful tool of its kind, addressing a number of compliance issues that pharmaceutical companies face.

Rising adverse event (AE) reporting volumes from patient support programs, market research programs, sales reps, consumers, health-care professionals and clinical sites has led to increasing number of inspection findings. Reportum efficiently handles these sources while allowing for multi-lingual and localised considerations.

"There really isn't anything like Reportum out there. Clients would take years to try to build something as advanced and flexible as Reportum with other providers, and its ease of use for the end-user makes it very attractive to implement. It is also manageable to integrate with other solutions," notes Martin Holm-Petersen, CEO of Insife.

"Having experienced, knowledgeable local support with Insife in the thriving Nordic pharmaceutical market is of great value to MyMedsandMe, and with Reportum's local language capabilities we look forward to delivering great value to the region," added Andrew Rut, MyMedsandMe CEO.

Reportum is also suitable for product quality complaint (PQC) and Medical Information (MI) intake from the market and tackles some of the typical problems faced when having separate tools for AE PQC, and MI reporting.

Reportum is also a tool that addresses license-to-operate problems of being present in different markets and settings and can be beneficial to implement even if present in a few markets. The Reportum offering has been adapted to fit Insife's life science cloud, delivering value down to entry level 1-year subscriptions for organizations with low volumes of AE / PQC / MI cases per year.

