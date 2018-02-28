Plasan Signed a Contract With BAE Systems for the Armouring of Type 26 Combat Ships

KIBBUTZ SASA, Israel, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Plasan is very pleased to announce that they have signed a contract with BAE Systems, for the armouring of Type 26 Global Combat Ships for the UK Royal Navy.

Armour production for the first three ships is anticipated to begin in 2018. The ships will be built in Scotland at BAE Systems facilities in Glasgow and are considered the most advanced of their type in the world.

The new Type 26 'Global Combat Ship' designed and built by BAE Systems is the new class selected for the replacement of eight anti-submarine frigates of the Duke class currently in service with the Royal Navy.



The Type 26 will provide increased capability and flexibility through innovative design that includes a multi role mission bay, large flight deck and hangar that will be able to exploit a range of manned and unmanned systems. There will also be great scope for future development.

Plasan's world leading armour technology, flexibility and innovation is well suited to the Type 26 approach and has helped to secure this important programme. The quality and production processes within Plasan underpin the confidence that has been shown in selecting Plasan's solution. Working together with Design Authority partners has strengthened the ethos of Plasan's success.

Plasan are honored to cooperate with BAE Systems on this prestigious programme.

