Telehouse North Two Data Centre Wins Eco ICT Award 2017 in Japan

LONDON, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Telehouse, a leading global data centre provider, has been named winner of the Eco ICT Award 2017 in Japan. Telehouse was presented with the award for its world class data centre and latest addition to the London Docklands data centre campus, Telehouse North Two, at a ceremony held in Tokyo, Japan on 21st February.

The Eco ICT Award recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of organisations for the development of energy saving ICT productions and solutions. The award was established by the ICT Ecology Guideline Council, a consortium of five industry bodies created to encourage the reduction in the energy consumption of ICT equipment users, service providers and manufacturers. These industry bodies include: Telecommunications Carriers Association (TCA), Telecom Services Association (TELESA), Japan Internet Providers Association (JAIPA), Communications and Information network Association of Japan (CIAJ) and ASP-SaaS-Cloud Consortium (ASPIC). The overall objective of the council is to define and implement industry-wide measures to prevent global warming by creating, disseminating and promoting the Ecology Guideline for the ICT Industry.

Telehouse North Two is the first data centre in the world to feature a multi-storey Indirect Adiabatic and Evaporative (IAC) cooling system, which minimises use of clean water, fluid disposal and on-going water treatment. North Two was designed with this cutting edge technology to deliver a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.16 across 6 floors of plant space.

Ken Sakai, Managing Director of Telehouse Europe said "We are pleased to have been honoured with this award. North Two was designed with innovative energy efficient cooling technology to minimise our environmental impact and to meet rigorous industry standards"

About Telehouse

Telehouse is the pioneering data centre colocation provider established in 1989.It is an owner operator of global data centres, connectivity and managed ICT solutions to over 3000 corporations around the world. Telehouse is the data centre subsidiary of Japanese corporation KDDI, a Global Fortune 300 company and leading Japanese mobile, fixed-line telecommunications and ICT solution provider with 104 offices, located in 62 cities in 28 countries around the world.

