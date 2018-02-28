Medsquare at the European Congress of Radiology 2018: Patient Dose Monitoring and Directive 2013/59/Euratom

PARIS, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

At the ECR, Medsquare will present the latest features of its Radiation Dose Monitor (RDM) patient dose monitoring solution, booth 515, Hall X5, 1 - 4 March.

Medsquare will take the occasion of the ECR to unveil the latest version of RDM:

Automatic dose report

Calculation of the organ dose in Nuclear Medicine and scanner

Effective dose: calculation in Nuclear Medicine and in scanner

Simulation tools

Pivot table

Meanwhile, Lama Hadid-Beurrier, Lariboisiere Hospital, will present the results of the scientific study validating RDM's Peak Skin Dose module on February 28. She explains, "RDM's skin dose calculation module is a key tool for improving the follow-up of patients in interventional radiology, particularly those who have exceeded the alert threshold for the appearance of deterministic effects. RDM's interactive skin dose mapping is also a valuable means for educating professionals on radiation protection of patients and enhancing the quality of practices. These principles will be the subject of particular attention in the forthcoming regulatory settlement resulting from the transposition of the Directive 2013/59/Euratom, which sets the new basic standards in radiation protection."

Directive 2013/59/Euratom: a step toward patient radiation protection

"The main concerns are now focused on radiation protection," says Karen Frangié, Communication Leader, emphasizing that this major issue has triggered a global call for healthcare professionals to adhere to the principles of radiation protection following the Directive.

Indeed, the 6 February 2018 was the deadline for Member States to transpose the Directive into national law. Optimization, justification, traceability of the dose, and evaluation of professional practices are concepts that healthcare organizations must now keep in mind. The RDM solution plays a key role in this new legislation by being the solution of compliance with the EU Directive.

Medsquare accelerates its development on the European market

By equipping the majority of the radiation dose market in France, Medsquare has established its leading position in this country, thanks to partnerships with major manufacturers, the company has strong ambitions, both in France and abroad. "We are entering a new phase of our development," says Dominique Gabriel, CEO Medsquare. "The distribution of RDM with key market players like Carestream, Guerbet and Siemens will allow us to broaden the visibility of our patient dose monitoring solution. By partnering with strong partners, Medsquare can now accelerate its growth, backed by a sales structure and training assignments."

