Where the company increases or reduces the total number of shares or votes in the company, the company shall by law publish information regarding the change.



At the 2011 Annual General Meeting, a share conversion clause was added to Industrivärden's articles of association. Shareholders have the right at any time to request conversion of Class A shares to Class C shares. During the month of February 2018, 869 Class A shares were converted to Class C shares.



Following the share conversion, the number of votes in the company is 284,886,111. The total number of registered shares in the company is 435,209,877, of which 268,183,471 are Class A shares and 167,026,406 are Class C shares.



Stockholm, February 28, 2018



AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)



For further information, please contact:



Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00



