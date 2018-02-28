SATO Oyj: SATO to offer 239 new rental homes in Helsinki's Herttoniemi and Kalasatama districts

SATO Corporation, Press release, 28th February 2018 at 11:00 am

Those looking for a rental home in Helsinki's Herttoniemi or Kalasatama will have more to choose from as 239 new SATO rental homes will be constructed in the districts in the coming years. The Herttoniemen Laivalahdenkaari 1 property will have 143 SATO rental homes and Kalasataman Capellan puistotie 96 SATO rental homes.

The demand for rental homes is high in districts such as Herttoniemi and Kalasatama that have excellent transport links and services. The areas are undergoing strong development, which is increasing their appeal even further.

- SATO is continuing its growth in its main operating areas, and our aim is to offer new rental homes close to good public transport links and diverse services. Herttoniemi and Kalasatama are spot on in this respect as locations, and we're happy to be able to offer more choice for those looking for a rental home in the next few years, says Antti Aarnio, Vice President, Investments, from SATO.

Block complex with a fresh look under construction in Herttoniemenranta

Laivalahdenkaari 1 is the last undeveloped site in the new section of Herttoniemi. A total of 143 new SATO rental homes will be completed on the site by the end of 2019. A competition based on invitations was organised for the development of the area, and the winner was the architectural firm Arkkitehdit Soini ja Horto Oy (AS&H) with its entry called 'Kutteri' ('Cutter'). The construction contractor is NCC.

- The apartments will range from various sizes of studios and one-bedrooms to family homes, which means they will be a good match to the demand in an area like this. The metro and the centre of Herttoniemi with its developing services can be found nearby. The block will have an inner courtyard and a pedestrianised street on one side of the building. And to top it all as regards services, there will be a grocery store on the ground floor of the building, says Aarnio.

Brand new residential district in seafront Kalasatama

A total of 96 SATO rental homes will be completed at Capellan puistotie 21 by the end of 2020. This is a brand new residential district under construction in the southern part of the Verkkosaari area and only a stone's throw from the new REDI shopping centre.

- This is an area where we're able to construct rental homes next to brand new services. The City of Helsinki organised a competition for the entire area, of which we and Skanska won the entity covering the central section of the area. Skanska will construct rental homes for us, in addition to which non-subsidised as well as Hitas owner-occupied homes will be built in the area, Aarnio says.

