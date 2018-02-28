OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE FEBRUARY 28, 2018 AT 11:00 AM
Outotec Oyj's Financial Statements 2017 and Corporate Governance Statement published
Outotec's Financial Statements 2017 has been published and the Finnish and English pdf versions can be downloaded from the company's web site at www.outotec.com/investors.
Outotec's Corporate Governance Statement has been published as a separate report and can be downloaded from the company's web site at www.outotec.com/cg.
Outotec Corporate Governance Statement 2017 (http://hugin.info/137025/R/2172187/837218.pdf)
